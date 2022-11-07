Ole Miss holds at No. 11 in latest AP Poll

Published 12:31 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

By Jake Davis

Ole Miss Rebels quarterback Jaxson Dart (2) is hit by Auburn Tigers cornerback Keionte Scott (6) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss. on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. (©Bruce Newman)

Ole Miss football held strong at No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week following a bye in Week 10.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) had the week off after coming away with a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 29, and held at No. 11 in the polls despite some significant movement elsewhere.

SEC West rival LSU jumped eight spots from No. 15 to No. 7 following a win over Alabama, who fell four spots from No. 6 to No. 10.

Clemson also took a tumble down the rankings as their 35-14 loss to unranked Notre Dame dropped them from No. 5 to No. 12.

Undefeated TCU took advantage of some movement at the top of the polls as they moved into the top four ahead of a big matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday.

Ole Miss returns home this week to take on the Crimson Tide before heading out on the road for the final time this season as they travel to Fayetteville for a matchup with Arkansas next week.

More Ole Miss Sports

Kickoff time set for Ole Miss, Arkansas

SEC Nation returns to Oxford as Ole Miss hosts Alabama

Ole Miss Volleyball splits series with South Carolina

Murrell named SEC coaches preseason All-SEC

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...