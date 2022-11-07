Ole Miss holds at No. 11 in latest AP Poll Published 12:31 pm Monday, November 7, 2022

Ole Miss football held strong at No. 11 in the latest edition of the AP Top 25 this week following a bye in Week 10.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) had the week off after coming away with a narrow victory over Texas A&M on Oct. 29, and held at No. 11 in the polls despite some significant movement elsewhere.

SEC West rival LSU jumped eight spots from No. 15 to No. 7 following a win over Alabama, who fell four spots from No. 6 to No. 10.

Clemson also took a tumble down the rankings as their 35-14 loss to unranked Notre Dame dropped them from No. 5 to No. 12.

Undefeated TCU took advantage of some movement at the top of the polls as they moved into the top four ahead of a big matchup at No. 18 Texas on Saturday.

Ole Miss returns home this week to take on the Crimson Tide before heading out on the road for the final time this season as they travel to Fayetteville for a matchup with Arkansas next week.