Grateful every month

Published 9:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

By Staff Report

Steve Dziduch helps a client with groceries at the Pantry, in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, August 14, 2019. (Bruce Newman, Oxford Eagle via AP)

The perfect October weather accompanied a great month for the Pantry of Oxford. This month the Pantry was able to serve 648 clients, which is a record.

The crew this month, from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church truly stepped up to their commitment each of the Pantry days. Between 10 and 12 parishioners showed up daily, sharing hugs and truly welcoming smiles to everyone.

The Pantry days were further enlivened by the hard-working presence of between 8 and 10 Ole Miss students daily, pushing carts and serving clients. Special thanks to the Phi Mu Sorority, who worked multiple days at the Pantry and donated 350 jars of peanut butter when our shelves were almost empty. Hotty Toddy and thank you to all!

Not to mention the generous and faithful support of the Oxford-Lafayette community.

From Ole Miss: the weekly volunteers from Beta Alpha Psi, Ole Miss Accounting Society

From the Oxford Marine Corps JROTC, 6 large boxes of canned goods

From the Kindred Hospice staff, 650 pounds of canned goods

From the Young Professionals of Oxford, 2 large boxes of peanut butter

And for the continuing and generous donations to the Pantry from Oxford Community Market, WalMart, Kroger, Panera Bread, Bost Farm, and our many other food and financial donors.

The entire Oxford/Lafayette community thanks you!

Juanita Boutin
Pantry Publicist

More News

Gallery: Polls open for Election Day 2022

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 8

Election Day 2022: polls open across Lafayette County

Board of supervisors gives approval for phase nine of Old Oaks development

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...