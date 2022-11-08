Grateful every month Published 9:00 am Tuesday, November 8, 2022

The perfect October weather accompanied a great month for the Pantry of Oxford. This month the Pantry was able to serve 648 clients, which is a record.

The crew this month, from St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church truly stepped up to their commitment each of the Pantry days. Between 10 and 12 parishioners showed up daily, sharing hugs and truly welcoming smiles to everyone.

The Pantry days were further enlivened by the hard-working presence of between 8 and 10 Ole Miss students daily, pushing carts and serving clients. Special thanks to the Phi Mu Sorority, who worked multiple days at the Pantry and donated 350 jars of peanut butter when our shelves were almost empty. Hotty Toddy and thank you to all!

Not to mention the generous and faithful support of the Oxford-Lafayette community.

From Ole Miss: the weekly volunteers from Beta Alpha Psi, Ole Miss Accounting Society

From the Oxford Marine Corps JROTC, 6 large boxes of canned goods

From the Kindred Hospice staff, 650 pounds of canned goods

From the Young Professionals of Oxford, 2 large boxes of peanut butter

And for the continuing and generous donations to the Pantry from Oxford Community Market, WalMart, Kroger, Panera Bread, Bost Farm, and our many other food and financial donors.

The entire Oxford/Lafayette community thanks you!

Juanita Boutin

Pantry Publicist