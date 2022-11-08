Lafayette County to have all-female run-off for County Court Judge Published 9:59 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022

Voters in Lafayette County made their voices heard Tuesday as residents flocked to the polls to vote in a number of local races, most notably the first-ever County Court Judge election.

Eight candidates were vying for the position, which will head to a run-off election after no candidate reached the 50% threshold required for an immediate victory.

Carnelia Fondren and Tiffany Kilpatrick advanced to the run-off as the top two vote-getters, with Fondren receiving 19.89 percent of the vote and Kilpatrick receiving 17.66 percent.

Steven Patrick Jubera and Ray Garrett were the next highest vote-getters at 14.05 percent and 13.15 percent, respectfully.

Fondren and Kilpatrick will match up in the run-off election on Nov. 29.

In other races, Judge Kelly Luther defeated challenger Shirley Byers for the District 3, Place Two Circuit Court Judge position for the third time since 2014, while Ashley Wilkinson unseated incumbent Romana Reed on the Oxford School District Board.

Congressman Trent Kelly cruised to a comfortable victory in Lafayette County, defeating Democratic challenger Dianne Black by over 3,000 votes.

There were also several uncontested races on the ballot.

Jim Greenlee won the District One, Position One Court of Appeals Judge seat, Larry Little won the District 18, Place One Chancery Court Judge seat, Bob Whitwell won the District 18, Place Two Chancery Court Judge seat, Gray Tollison won the District Three, Place One Circuit Court Judge seat, Kent E. Smith won the District Three, Place Three Circuit Court Judge seat, James Anderson won the School Board One position and Kimberly East won the School Board Two position.

Over 12,711 votes were cast in the election, good for a turnout rate over just over 39 percent.