NFL Rebels: Week 9

The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 31 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.

Brown continues to shine in Philadelphia, catching his fifth touchdown pass in the last three weeks. He and the high-powered Eagles offense improved to 8-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL this season. Metcalf also recorded a touchdown pass, toe-tapping in the back of the end zone for a score as the Seahawks won their fourth straight. Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the ninth of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:

#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders

Carried the ball once for a five-yard gain and registered a tackle on special teams in the Raiders’ 20-27 loss to the Jaguars.

#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles

Hauled in four passes for 59 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown, as the Eagles moved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 win over the Texans.

#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars

Appeared on one offensive snap in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over the Raiders.

#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars

Caught one pass for eight yards in the Jaguars’ victory.

#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers

Started at free safety and registered seven total tackles in the 21-42 loss. Hartsfield was the only Panther to play all 74 defensive snaps.

#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers

Tallied one tackle and batted down a pass in 38 snaps as a reserve defensive end.

#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals

Was listed as inactive in the Bengals’ Week 9 matchup.

#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions

Lined up as a reserve defensive tackle on 22 snaps, totaling one tackle as the Lions topped the Packers.

#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos

Jones and the Broncos were on a bye in Week 9.

#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears

Registered one tackle as a reserve cornerback in the Bears’ 32-35 loss to the Dolphins. Jones only allowed one reception on 21 snaps in pass coverage.

#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills

Totaled three receptions for 25 yards in the 17-20 loss to the Jets.

#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers

Appeared on 16 snaps on special teams in the Chargers’ 20-17 victory over the Falcons.

#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins

Appeared on six snaps on special teams in the 35-32 victory over the Bears.

#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Hauled in five passes for 37 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass in the Seahawks’ 31-21 win over Arizona.

#38 C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions

Broke up one pass on 23 defensive snaps as a reserve free safety in the 15-9 victory over the Packers.

#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets

Lined up on 27 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 20-17 win over the Bills.

#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers

Appeared on two snaps in the Packers’ 9-15 loss to the Lions.

#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers

Robinson and the Steelers were on a bye in Week 9.

#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans

Started at left tackle and competed in all 60 offensive snaps in the loss to the Eagles. Tunsil didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure, earning an 89.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF.

#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys

Williams and the Cowboys were on a bye in Week 9.

INJURED RESERVE

Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals

Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans

Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers

Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs

A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans

PRACTICE SQUAD

Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys

DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears

Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins

Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks

Jordan Wilkins | RB | Indianapolis Colts

Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets