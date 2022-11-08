NFL Rebels: Week 9
Published 2:00 pm Tuesday, November 8, 2022
The Ole Miss football program continues to shine in the professional league with 31 former Rebels on NFL rosters (practice squads included), including star wideouts A.J. Brown, D.K. Metcalf and Elijah Moore.
Brown continues to shine in Philadelphia, catching his fifth touchdown pass in the last three weeks. He and the high-powered Eagles offense improved to 8-0 and remain the only undefeated team in the NFL this season. Metcalf also recorded a touchdown pass, toe-tapping in the back of the end zone for a score as the Seahawks won their fourth straight. Overall, 16 former Rebels played in the ninth of the 2022 season. Here’s a rundown on how each performed:
#34 Brandon Bolden | RB | Las Vegas Raiders
Carried the ball once for a five-yard gain and registered a tackle on special teams in the Raiders’ 20-27 loss to the Jaguars.
#11 A.J. Brown | WR | Philadelphia Eagles
Hauled in four passes for 59 yards, including a 17-yard touchdown, as the Eagles moved to 8-0 on the season with a 29-17 win over the Texans.
1 + 11 = ENDZONE#PHIvsHOU | #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/EenypJSpUc
— Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 4, 2022
#24 Snoop Conner | RB | Jacksonville Jaguars
Appeared on one offensive snap in Jacksonville’s 27-20 win over the Raiders.
#17 Evan Engram | TE | Jacksonville Jaguars
Caught one pass for eight yards in the Jaguars’ victory.
#38 Myles Hartsfield | DB | Carolina Panthers
Started at free safety and registered seven total tackles in the 21-42 loss. Hartsfield was the only Panther to play all 74 defensive snaps.
#98 Marquis Haynes | DE | Carolina Panthers
Tallied one tackle and batted down a pass in 38 snaps as a reserve defensive end.
#21 Mike Hilton | CB | Cincinnati Bengals
Was listed as inactive in the Bengals’ Week 9 matchup.
#94 Benito Jones | DT | Detroit Lions
Lined up as a reserve defensive tackle on 22 snaps, totaling one tackle as the Lions topped the Packers.
#97 D.J. Jones | DT | Denver Broncos
Jones and the Broncos were on a bye in Week 9.
#31 Jaylon Jones | CB | Chicago Bears
Registered one tackle as a reserve cornerback in the Bears’ 32-35 loss to the Dolphins. Jones only allowed one reception on 21 snaps in pass coverage.
#88 Dawson Knox | TE | Buffalo Bills
Totaled three receptions for 25 yards in the 17-20 loss to the Jets.
#33 Deane Leonard | CB | Los Angeles Chargers
Appeared on 16 snaps on special teams in the Chargers’ 20-17 victory over the Falcons.
#75 Greg Little | OT | Miami Dolphins
Appeared on six snaps on special teams in the 35-32 victory over the Bears.
#14 D.K. Metcalf | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Hauled in five passes for 37 yards, including a four-yard touchdown pass in the Seahawks’ 31-21 win over Arizona.
The placement. 👏
The toe tapping. 👏@GenoSmith3 ➡️ @dkm14 pic.twitter.com/ftaOXlfZhX
— Seattle Seahawks (@Seahawks) November 6, 2022
#38 C.J. Moore | S | Detroit Lions
Broke up one pass on 23 defensive snaps as a reserve free safety in the 15-9 victory over the Packers.
#8 Elijah Moore | WR | New York Jets
Lined up on 27 offensive snaps in the Jets’ 20-17 win over the Bills.
#70 Royce Newman | OL | Green Bay Packers
Appeared on two snaps in the Packers’ 9-15 loss to the Lions.
#93 Mark Robinson | LB | Pittsburgh Steelers
Robinson and the Steelers were on a bye in Week 9.
#78 Laremy Tunsil | OT | Houston Texans
Started at left tackle and competed in all 60 offensive snaps in the loss to the Eagles. Tunsil didn’t allow a single quarterback pressure, earning an 89.0 pass-blocking grade from PFF.
#54 Sam Williams | DE | Dallas Cowboys
Williams and the Cowboys were on a bye in Week 9.
INJURED RESERVE
Ben Brown | OL | Cincinnati Bengals
Chance Campbell | LB | Tennessee Titans
Matt Corral | QB | Carolina Panthers
Jerrion Ealy | RB | Kansas City Chiefs
A.J. Moore | S | Tennessee Titans
PRACTICE SQUAD
Dontario Drummond | WR | Dallas Cowboys
DeMarquis Gates | LB | Chicago Bears
Braylon Sanders | WR | Miami Dolphins
Laquon Treadwell | WR | Seattle Seahawks
Jordan Wilkins | RB | Indianapolis Colts
Kenny Yeboah | TE | New York Jets