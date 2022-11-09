Downtown Canopy of Lights Ceremony Held Tuesday
Published 11:54 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022
- A crowd gathers to watch the Christmas lights being turned on at the Square, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss Baseball Head Coach Mike Bianco will be in charge of “flipping the switch” to light the Square and the City of Oxford water tower.
In anticipation of the biggest home football weekend of the season, the Mayor and Board of Alderman arranged for the lights to be turned on a little earlier this year. O The “Voice of the Rebels,” David Kellum emceed the event with local musicians playing holiday tunes prior to the lighting.
Attendees had the chance to photograph the CWS baseball trophy.
Fans have their picture taken with the Ole Miss baseball team’s national championship trophy as the Christmas lights are turned on on the Square, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Ole Miss baseball coach Mike Bianco ceremoniously turns on Christmas lights on the Square, in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
The Christmas lights are lit on the Square, in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
