Oxford Middle School Drama Students Perform Disney’s Newsies, Jr
Published 8:58 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022
Oxford Middle School Theatre students rehearse Disney’s “Newsies, Jr.”, in Oxford, Miss. on Monday, November 7, 2022. The play will be presented on November 9-11 at 7:00 p.m. in the Kayla Mize Auditorium at 222 Bramlett Blvd. Tickets are $5 and available from the OMS office during school hours or at the door. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford Middle School drama students, under the direction of Debra Anderson, are performing Newsies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the school. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each day and tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the OMS office during school hours or at the door the night of the performance.
[Disney’s Newsies, Jr. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein; Written by Bob Tzudiker & Noni White
Disney’s Newsies, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com}