Oxford Middle School Drama Students Perform Disney’s Newsies, Jr

Published 8:58 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

By Staff Report

Photos by Bruce Newman

Oxford Middle School drama students, under the direction of Debra Anderson, are performing Newsies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the school. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each day and tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the OMS office during school hours or at the door the night of the performance.

[Disney’s Newsies, Jr.  Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein; Written by Bob Tzudiker & Noni White
Disney’s Newsies, Jr. is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).  All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com}

 

