Oxford Middle School Drama Students Perform Disney’s Newsies, Jr Published 8:58 am Wednesday, November 9, 2022

1 of 11

Photos by Bruce Newman

Oxford Middle School drama students, under the direction of Debra Anderson, are performing Newsies Wednesday, Thursday and Friday at the school. Performances begin at 7 p.m. each day and tickets are $5 each and can be purchased at the OMS office during school hours or at the door the night of the performance.

[Disney’s Newsies, Jr. Music by Alan Menken, Lyrics by Jack Feldman, Book by Harvey Fierstein; Written by Bob Tzudiker & Noni White