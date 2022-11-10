Celebrate with us at Three Blind Wines Published 2:30 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

By Wayne Andrews

As you celebrate with all your fall favorites: football, pumpkin spice, and gourds, don’t forget to enjoy the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council’s (YAC) annual Three Blind Wines event! Join us Nov. 15th from 7 to 9 p.m. at a special location: Southside Gallery. Enjoy a fabulous location on the Square with exquisite art while sampling wonderful red wines.

“We’re so excited to offer this perennial favorite to Oxonians. It is always wonderful to partner with Will Cook at Southside, whether for an art crawl or other fun event,” said Wayne Andrews, executive director of YAC.



Teams purchase a ticket ($40 for members, $45 for non members) and three bottles of their favorite red wine. Two of the bottles will be blinded-folded for the tasting, and the third bottle goes into “the cellar.” Teams taste wines, sample palate cleansers, and vote for their favorite red that night. The winning team wins the entire cellar if their wine is voted as the best.



Teams can find a winning vintage at participating local liquor stores: Magnolia, Social, Campus Wine and Spirits, Star Package, and High Cotton. And if you’re stumped on a red to bring, purchase a sommelier ticket and let one of our experts pick it out for you ($100 for members, $110 for non members).

“Don’t miss this special edition Three Blind Wines! It’s going to be a unique experience and fabulous art,” said Meredith Grantham, events coordinator for YAC.



Carl Blackledge’s “Equinox Mornings” is the featured artist from November 3 – December 3 at Southside Gallery.



YAC was founded in 1972 to support the arts and artists in Lafayette County and is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year. For Three Blind Wines and other fall favorite events, visit oxfordarts.com for more information. See you there!

Wayne Andrews is chairman of YAC.