Men’s Basketball inks four on National Signing Day Published 1:00 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

Ole Miss men’s basketball has signed four highly-touted prospects for the 2023-24 season, head coach Kermit Davis announced as part of their National Signing Day class on Wednesday.

Next fall the Rebels will welcome four-star 6-8 combo guard/forward Jordan Burks (Decatur, Alabama / Southern California Academy), 6-8 forward Jacob Gazzo (McComb, Mississippi / Briarcrest Christian School) and two ESPN Top-100 four-star signees in 6-foot point guard Josh Hubbard (Madison, Mississippi / Madison-Ridgeland Academy) and 6-8 forward Rashaud Marshall (Blytheville, Arkansas / Blytheville High School).

“Very excited about our ’23 class,” Davis said. “We’ve got four really good players, and four different players in a great way. This is a class that has been nationally ranked by ESPN, filled with great people from great families. Looking forward for them to be Ole Miss Rebels.”

Jordan Burks • Guard/Forward • 6-8 • 200

Decatur, Alabama • Southern California Academy

• ESPN 4-star rated prospect (82 grade)

• ESPN No. 11 forward in Florida (ranking prior to transferring to SCA)

• ESPN No. 20 forward nationally

Coach Davis: “At 6-8 and 200 pounds, he’s a big wing who is really athletic in the open floor. He’s a good shooter, has great length, has unbelievable upside, and he’s off to a great start with an outstanding Southern California Academy program.”

Jacob Gazzo • Forward • 6-8 • 210

McComb, Mississippi • Briarcrest Christian School

• ESPN 3-star rated prospect

• ESPN No. 3 player in Mississippi

• ESPN No. 52 forward nationally

Coach Davis: “Jacob has been committed to us now for a couple of years. He’s an athletic 6-8, 210 pounds. He’s an excellent shooter as a power forward. He’s transferred to Briarcrest. He had a significant injury in the summer, and now he’s about to get cleared pretty soon to go back to 5-on-5. An unbelievable family, a great guy, and we think Jacob has great upside at Ole Miss.”

Josh Hubbard • Point Guard • 6-0 • 185

Madison, Mississippi • Madison-Ridgeland Academy

• ESPN 4-star rated prospect (93 grade)

• ESPN Top-100 (No. 74)

• ESPN No. 1 player in Mississippi

• ESPN No. 18 point guard nationally

• 247Composite 4-star rated prospect (0.9609 grade)

• 247Compsotie No. 1 player in Mississippi

• 247Composite No. 14 point guard nationally

• 247Composite No. 92 player nationally

Coach Davis: “Josh Hubbard is the No. 1 rated player in Mississippi. We’ve been involved with Josh for a long time. I think he’s as explosive of an athlete at his position as a point guard as anybody in his class. He’s a phenomenal shooter, and a fantastic guy. He comes from an unbelievable family, and a really successful and winning program at MRA.”

Rashaud Marshall • Forward • 6-8 • 235

Blytheville, Arkansas • Blytheville HS

• ESPN 4-star rated prospect (82 grade)

• ESPN Top-100 (No. 96)

• ESPN No. 2 player in Arkansas

• ESPN No. 15 center nationally

• 247/247Composite 4-star rated prospect (92/0.9642 grade)

• 247/247Composite No. 1 player in Arkansas

• 247/247Composite No. 11 center nationally

• 247 No. 79 player nationally

Coach Davis: “He’s rated as the No. 1 player in Arkansas, and at 6-9, 235 pounds he is an explosive, tough and physical player with a great motor. Rashaud is going to have an unbelievable senior year, and he plays for a really good Blytheville program.”