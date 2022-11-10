No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Alabama: How to watch Saturday’s game Published 1:40 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

No. 11 Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they host No. 9 Alabama in a key SEC West matchup.

The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) had a bye last week following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, and now look to keep their SEC Championship hopes alive with the Crimson Tide headed to Oxford.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:

The Matchup: No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Alabama

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 2:30 p.m. CT

TV: CBS

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: CBSSports.com/FuboTV