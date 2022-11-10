No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Alabama: How to watch Saturday’s game
Published 1:40 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022
No. 11 Ole Miss returns to action on Saturday as they host No. 9 Alabama in a key SEC West matchup.
The Rebels (8-1, 4-1 SEC) had a bye last week following a 31-28 victory over Texas A&M, and now look to keep their SEC Championship hopes alive with the Crimson Tide headed to Oxford.
Here is everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Saturday’s contest:
The Matchup: No. 11 Ole Miss vs No. 9 Alabama
Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium
When: 2:30 p.m. CT
TV: CBS
Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)
Streaming: CBSSports.com/FuboTV