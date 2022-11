Oxford woman charged with burglary Published 12:27 pm Thursday, November 10, 2022

On October 31st, 2022 the Oxford Police Department responded to the 900 block of Regional Center Drive to take a report of theft from a vehicle. After investigation, Jasmine Suggs, 22, of Oxford, was charged with Burglary.

Suggs was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge and issued a $10,000 bond.