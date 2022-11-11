Gallery: Oxford boys fall 4-0 to Lewisburg

Oxford’s Connor Sweeney (4) and Lewisburg’s Cal Wier vie for the ball on a corner kick in boys soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Jerry Dudley (7) and Lewisburg’s David Moore (21) go for the ball in boys soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Jerry Dudley (7) is defended by Lewisburg’s Cal Wier (3) boys soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Elijah Belk (8) heads the ball against Lewisburg’s Cal Wier (3) in boys soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Thursday, November 10, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)