Lafayette boys defeat Amory 7-0
Published 7:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022
Lafayette boys soccer rode a dominant performance from sophomore forward Porter Lindsay to a 7-0 victory over Amory on Thursday as they improved to 3-1 on the season.
Lindsay found the back of the net four times in the win, while junior Carson Taylor, sophomore Wesley Kilpatrick and senior Crosse Lindsay each netted one goal a piece.
Kilpatrick also recorded four assists for the Commodores, with Taylor and the Lindsay brothers adding one each as well.
Lafayette moves on to South Pontotoc at home Monday night at 7 p.m. at William L. Buford Stadium.