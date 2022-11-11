Lafayette boys defeat Amory 7-0 Published 7:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Lafayette boys soccer rode a dominant performance from sophomore forward Porter Lindsay to a 7-0 victory over Amory on Thursday as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

Lindsay found the back of the net four times in the win, while junior Carson Taylor, sophomore Wesley Kilpatrick and senior Crosse Lindsay each netted one goal a piece.

Kilpatrick also recorded four assists for the Commodores, with Taylor and the Lindsay brothers adding one each as well.

Lafayette moves on to South Pontotoc at home Monday night at 7 p.m. at William L. Buford Stadium.