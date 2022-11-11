Lafayette boys fall to Lewisburg 61-41

Published 9:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette boys basketball fell to 0-4 on the season Thursday as they fell to Lewisburg 61-41 at home.

Sophomore Shun Flemons was the only Commodore to reach double-figures in scoring in the defeat, pouring in a game-high 17 points.

Lewisburg junior Amarion Davis led the Patriots with 14 points, while sophomores Josiah Nelson and Tybious Ware added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Commodores’ hit the road for a tournament this weekend before returning home to host a talented Horn Lake squad on Nov. 17.

More Lafayette Sports

Lafayette boys defeat Amory 7-0

Lafayette begins playoff run against Callaway

Gallery: Lafayette knocks off Lake Cormorant 30-7

Lafayette fends off Lake Cormorant in regular-season finale

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...