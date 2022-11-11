Lafayette boys fall to Lewisburg 61-41 Published 9:00 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Lafayette boys basketball fell to 0-4 on the season Thursday as they fell to Lewisburg 61-41 at home.

Sophomore Shun Flemons was the only Commodore to reach double-figures in scoring in the defeat, pouring in a game-high 17 points.

Lewisburg junior Amarion Davis led the Patriots with 14 points, while sophomores Josiah Nelson and Tybious Ware added 11 and 10 points, respectively.

The Commodores’ hit the road for a tournament this weekend before returning home to host a talented Horn Lake squad on Nov. 17.