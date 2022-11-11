Lafayette girls defeat Amory 6-1 Published 10:30 am Friday, November 11, 2022

Lafayette girls soccer defeated Amory 6-1 at home on Thursday as they improved to 3-1 on the season.

The Lady Commodores took advantage of an offensive outpouring from sophomore midfielder Caroline Perkins, who netted four goals in the lopsided victory.

Lillie Grace McCutchen also found the back of the net for Lafayette, scoring on a penalty kick in the 13th minute to make it 3-0 midway through the first half.

Abbie Britt and Sarah Akins combined to score the final goal of the night for Lafayette in the 70th minute.

McCutchen, Julia Perkins and Caroline Wilson recorded assists for the Lady Commodores, who move on to face South Pontotoc at home Monday night at 5:00 p.m.