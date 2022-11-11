Lafayette girls defeat Lewisburg 54-44

Published 12:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

By Staff Report

Lafayette girls basketball came away with a victory Thursday night as they defeated Lewisburg 54-44 at home.

The Lady Commodores (2-2) were led by senior point guard Mariah Reed-Jones, who notched 20 points and five assists in the victory.

Juniors Madison Smith and Harmony Jackson were also key contributors for Lafayette, with Smith adding 19 points and Jackson hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Lady Commodores hit the road this weekend for a tournament at North Pontotoc High School before returning home to host Horn Lake on Nov. 17.

More Lafayette Sports

Lafayette girls defeat Amory 6-1

Lafayette boys fall to Lewisburg 61-41

Lafayette boys defeat Amory 7-0

Lafayette begins playoff run against Callaway

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...