Lafayette girls defeat Lewisburg 54-44 Published 12:00 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

Lafayette girls basketball came away with a victory Thursday night as they defeated Lewisburg 54-44 at home.

The Lady Commodores (2-2) were led by senior point guard Mariah Reed-Jones, who notched 20 points and five assists in the victory.

Juniors Madison Smith and Harmony Jackson were also key contributors for Lafayette, with Smith adding 19 points and Jackson hauling in a game-high 13 rebounds.

The Lady Commodores hit the road this weekend for a tournament at North Pontotoc High School before returning home to host Horn Lake on Nov. 17.