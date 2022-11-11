Lafayette’s season comes to disappointing close with loss to Callaway Published 10:21 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

1 of 8

Lafayette saw their season come to an underwhelming end on Friday as they were bounced from the playoffs in the first round by a talented Callaway squad that was bigger, faster and stronger at nearly every position.

The Commodores (7-5, 6-1 Region 1-5A) were unable to find a rhythm offensively all night against a Callaway defense that lived in the backfield and used their superior size and length to shut down Lafayette’s perimeter passing game en route to a 28-14 victory.

“I think their length at corner, they just matched up with us well,” head coach Michael Fair said when asked what gave his offense trouble. “We just couldn’t get much separation and I thought that was probably the key to the game. We knew they were going to be tough at the line of scrimmage but I thought their length made it really tough for us on the perimeter.”

Callaway’s Christopher Brown wreaked havoc on the Commodores’ offensive line throughout the game, getting into the backfield and blowing up plays before they could develop.

Lafayette struggled to block back side penetration on their counters and off-tackle runs, which allowed Brown and the rest of the defensive line to get to running back Jay Reed before he could get a head of steam.

“With an active defensive front like that it’s not just the front side of the play, it’s the back side and we struggled to cut off the back side in some formations we had,” Fair said. “We knew that coming in, but we just didn’t execute.”

The Commodores also struggled to defend Callaway’s high-flying offense in the defeat as the Chargers spread the field and used their deadly zone-read game to tear huge holes in the Lafayette defense.

Sophomore running back Marvin Moore was especially effective for the Chargers as he rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 16 carries.

“They were able to go four-wide and stretch us from sideline to sideline and they’re just really good in space,” Fair said. “I thought their inside zone game was one of the best we’ve seen this year.”

The Commodores carried a six-game winning streak into the contest, but were unable to execute when it mattered most.

Fair said he was proud of his team despite the disappointing ending to the season, adding that this group’s resilience and connectedness set them apart from other teams he’s coached.

This team is going to be remembered. I had as much fun coaching this bunch as I’ve ever had. They’re a great team, probably the closest team I’ve ever coached,” Fair said. “I thought to win six games in the manner that we did was outstanding and a testament to our kids and our program… we just came up a little short tonight.”