Oxford man charged with molestation Published 1:30 pm Friday, November 11, 2022

On October 26th, 2022, the Oxford Police Department took a report of a sexual assault of a minor that occurred multiple years ago. After investigation, Kevin Hilliard, 44 of Oxford, was arrested and charged with Molesting – Touching a Child for Lustful Purpose.

Hilliard was taken before a Lafayette County Justice Court judge for his initial bond hearing and issued a $50,000 bond.