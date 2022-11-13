Lafayette County Fire Department responds to structure fire on County Road 197

Lafayette County 911 dispatched LCFD to Highway 6 West and the area of the Lafayette/Panola County Line for a trailer that was on fire at 1:44 a.m. on Saturday. Lafayette County 911 updated units while in route that the fire was located at 43 County Road 197 and was a mobile home that was fully involved.

LCFD Rescue 10 was the first arriving unit on scene. Rescue 10 did confirm that it was a working structure fire and that the home was seventy five percent involved. Initially, the incident commander called for a defensive fire attack plan.

Once it was determined that the occupants of the home were unaccounted for the incident commander instructed Rescue 10’s crew to enter the home through the delta side bedroom window to complete a search. Rescue 10’s crew did not find anyone in the home. All occupants of the home were later accounted for and were not in the home at the time LCFD arrived on scene.

LCFD District Chief 2, Engine 2, Rescue 10, Battalion 10, Engine 17, Tanker 17, and nine firefighters responded to the call. Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office responded to assist with traffic and crowd control. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.