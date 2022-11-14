Circuit clerk’s office releases absentee voting dates for run-off election Published 4:00 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office released absentee voting dates for the upcoming run-off election between Carnelia Fondren and Tiffany Kilpatrick for the first-ever county court judge seat.

Absentee voting will take place in the Lafayette County Courthouse during the week of Thanksgiving.

The office will be open from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 19, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Nov. 21-23, and from 8 a.m. to noon on Nov. 26.

The office will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday.

The run-off election takes place on Tuesday, Nov. 29.

Voters who wish to cast ballots on election day will vote at the same precincts they voted at for the general election.