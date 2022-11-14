Kickoff time announced for Rebels’ bout with Arkansas Published 1:00 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Southeastern Conference announced a kickoff time and television listing for Ole Miss football’s contest against Arkansas in Fayetteville on Saturday, slotting the two squads in at 6:30 p.m. CT on SEC Network.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) are coming off a disappointing loss to then-No. 9 Alabama at home Saturday in which they mounted a 10-point lead in the first half before being held to just seven points over the final 35 minutes of action.

The Razorbacks (5-5, 2-4 SEC) are also reeling following a narrow loss in Week 11 as they came up just short against then-No. 7 LSU.

Saturday’s contest will be the 69th meeting between the two SEC West foes.

Arkansas leads the all-time series 36-29-1.