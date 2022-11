Kickoff time, TV listing announced for Egg Bowl Published 1:30 pm Monday, November 14, 2022

The Southeastern Conference announced the start times and television listings for its football games Thanksgiving weekend on Monday.

Ole Miss and Mississippi State will kick off the weekend on Thanksgiving Day with the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT and will be broadcast on ESPN.

Ole Miss has won each of the past two meetings, and leads the all-time series 64-45-6.