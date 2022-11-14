Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 14

Published 11:31 am Monday, November 14, 2022

By Staff Report

11 accidents
6 agency assists
3 alarms
3 animal complaints
3 civil matters
3 disturbances
1 follow up
2 grand larceny
1 harassment
6 information
1 petit larceny
4 reckless driving
11 service calls
1 suspicious activity
2 suspicious persons
3 suspicious vehicles
2 traffic complaints
3 transports
2 vandalisms
4 welfare concerns
2 service process

4 arrests:
1 reckless driving and failure to yield
1 disorderly conduct and resisting arrest
1 public intoxication
1 out of county felony warrants

