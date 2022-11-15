Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14
Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022
This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.
Nov. 10
Noel Wagner, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Kevin Young, 36. Charge: possession with intent, DUI 1st, driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Timothy Hayslett, 47. Charge: indecent exposure, disturbing the peace. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Anthony Marion. Charge: driving with suspended license, no insurance, speeding, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Dottie Storey, 67. Charge: possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nov. 11
Alexander Callahan, 51. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Justin Hadom, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Patrick Kerr, 20. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Moore, 22. Charge: reckless driving, failure to stop. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Cindy Stewart, 57. Charge: DUI 1st, expired tag, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Keyona Xavier Willis, 24. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jeremy Lamar Houston, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Brian James Barry, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Mathew Margiglia, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ashley Tubbs, 43. Charge: DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper stop. This case will be heard in Justice court.
James Hewitt, 50. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
James Bain, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Billy Hoans Ho, 25. Charge: possession of schedule II. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Haston Habern, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Caton Langston, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Abimael Sandoval, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nov. 12
Michael Mathis, 23. Charge: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Justice court.
John Collum Cooke, 18. Charge: public drunk, false information. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kevin Rico, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, driving wrong way. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Gavin Balgornia, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Rhett Rimmer, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Bobby Young, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Merrick McCadden, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Carter Higgins, 29. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Damarious LeFlore, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Karson Hornhung, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Quaylewis Wilson, 31. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nicholas Toth, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Wesley Vining, 42. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Daniel Zara, 31. Charge: trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jackson Shelton, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Jimmy Castello, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
John Barringer, 26. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Ericka Smith, 22. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Elijah Russell, 18. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Braylon Kettler, 20. Charge: fake I.D, minor in possession (MIP). This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Emarion Boyd, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Tyler Kane, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Joseph Brooks, 21. Charge: felony, warrant x2. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Nicholas Bennett, 25. Charge: possession of schedule 1, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Preston Greenlee, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Aaron Presley, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Micah Fulgram. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Aaron Wilson, 29. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nov. 13
Aaron Bernard Salter, 28. Charge: disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Chulcwoebulca Olcoye, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Everette Stockstill, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Hunter Payne, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Marie Diagre, 18. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
William McKay, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Samuel Hoskins, 18. Charge: carrying concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Eli Crosby. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Valente Gonsalez, 24. Charge: DUI, no insurance, driving with suspended license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Abdul Jones, 49. Charge: aggravated assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Nov. 14
LaDerrick Wells, 28. Charge: domestic violence, simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.
Timothy Holt, 57. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Kathrenne Fitzmaurice, 20. Charge: alternate driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.
Shirley Harris, 41. Charge: false pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.