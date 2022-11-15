Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14

Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

By Staff Report

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Nov. 10

Noel Wagner, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Kevin Young, 36. Charge: possession with intent, DUI 1st, driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Timothy Hayslett, 47. Charge: indecent exposure, disturbing the peace. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Anthony Marion. Charge: driving with suspended license, no insurance, speeding, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Dottie Storey, 67. Charge: possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

Nov. 11

 

Alexander Callahan, 51. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Justin Hadom, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Patrick Kerr, 20. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

John Moore, 22. Charge: reckless driving, failure to stop. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Cindy Stewart, 57. Charge: DUI 1st, expired tag, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Keyona Xavier Willis, 24. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Jeremy Lamar Houston, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Brian James Barry, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Mathew Margiglia, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Ashley Tubbs, 43. Charge: DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper stop. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

James Hewitt, 50. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

James Bain, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Billy Hoans Ho, 25. Charge: possession of schedule II. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Haston Habern, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Caton Langston, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Abimael Sandoval, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

Nov. 12

 

Michael Mathis, 23. Charge: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

John Collum Cooke, 18. Charge: public drunk, false information. This case will be heard in  Justice court. 

Kevin Rico, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, driving wrong way. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Gavin Balgornia, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Rhett Rimmer, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Bobby Young, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Merrick McCadden, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Carter Higgins, 29. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Damarious LeFlore, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Karson Hornhung, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Quaylewis Wilson, 31. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Nicholas Toth, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Wesley Vining, 42. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Daniel Zara, 31. Charge: trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Jackson Shelton, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Jimmy Castello, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

John Barringer, 26. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Ericka Smith, 22. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Elijah Russell, 18. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Braylon Kettler, 20. Charge: fake I.D, minor in possession (MIP). This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Emarion Boyd, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Tyler Kane, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Joseph Brooks, 21. Charge: felony, warrant x2. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Nicholas Bennett, 25. Charge: possession of schedule 1, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Preston Greenlee, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Aaron Presley, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Micah Fulgram. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Aaron Wilson, 29. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

Nov. 13

 

Aaron Bernard Salter, 28. Charge: disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Chulcwoebulca Olcoye, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Everette Stockstill, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Hunter Payne, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Marie Diagre, 18. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

William McKay, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Samuel Hoskins, 18. Charge: carrying concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Eli Crosby. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Valente Gonsalez, 24. Charge: DUI, no insurance, driving with suspended license. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Abdul Jones, 49. Charge: aggravated assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

 

Nov. 14

 

LaDerrick Wells, 28. Charge: domestic violence, simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court. 

Timothy Holt, 57. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Kathrenne Fitzmaurice, 20. Charge: alternate driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

Shirley Harris, 41. Charge: false pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court. 

