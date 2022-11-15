Lafayette County Detention Center Jail Log Nov 10 – 14 Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Nov. 10

Noel Wagner, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Kevin Young, 36. Charge: possession with intent, DUI 1st, driving with suspended license, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Hayslett, 47. Charge: indecent exposure, disturbing the peace. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Anthony Marion. Charge: driving with suspended license, no insurance, speeding, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Dottie Storey, 67. Charge: possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nov. 11

Alexander Callahan, 51. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Justin Hadom, 44. Charge: DUI 1st, possession of paraphernalia, careless driving. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Patrick Kerr, 20. Charge: DUI, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Moore, 22. Charge: reckless driving, failure to stop. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Cindy Stewart, 57. Charge: DUI 1st, expired tag, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Keyona Xavier Willis, 24. Charge: DUI, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, no tag, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jeremy Lamar Houston, 34. Charge: DUI. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brian James Barry, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Mathew Margiglia, 20. Charge: public drunk, fake I.D. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ashley Tubbs, 43. Charge: DUI, no driver’s license, no insurance, improper stop. This case will be heard in Justice court.

James Hewitt, 50. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

James Bain, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Billy Hoans Ho, 25. Charge: possession of schedule II. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Haston Habern, 21. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Caton Langston, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Abimael Sandoval, 20. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nov. 12

Michael Mathis, 23. Charge: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Justice court.

John Collum Cooke, 18. Charge: public drunk, false information. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kevin Rico, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, driving wrong way. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Gavin Balgornia, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Rhett Rimmer, 18. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Bobby Young, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Merrick McCadden, 20. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Carter Higgins, 29. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Damarious LeFlore, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Karson Hornhung, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Quaylewis Wilson, 31. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nicholas Toth, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Wesley Vining, 42. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Daniel Zara, 31. Charge: trespassing, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jackson Shelton, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Jimmy Castello, 22. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

John Barringer, 26. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Ericka Smith, 22. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Elijah Russell, 18. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Braylon Kettler, 20. Charge: fake I.D, minor in possession (MIP). This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Emarion Boyd, 19. Charge: possession of paraphernalia, possession of controlled substance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Tyler Kane, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Joseph Brooks, 21. Charge: felony, warrant x2. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Nicholas Bennett, 25. Charge: possession of schedule 1, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Preston Greenlee, 21. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aaron Presley, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Micah Fulgram. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Aaron Wilson, 29. Charge: possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nov. 13

Aaron Bernard Salter, 28. Charge: disorderly conduct. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Chulcwoebulca Olcoye, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Everette Stockstill, 27. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Hunter Payne, 22. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Marie Diagre, 18. Charge: DUI 1st. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

William McKay, 23. Charge: public drunk. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Samuel Hoskins, 18. Charge: carrying concealed weapon. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Eli Crosby. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Valente Gonsalez, 24. Charge: DUI, no insurance, driving with suspended license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Abdul Jones, 49. Charge: aggravated assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nov. 14

LaDerrick Wells, 28. Charge: domestic violence, simple assault. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Timothy Holt, 57. Charge: domestic violence. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Kathrenne Fitzmaurice, 20. Charge: alternate driver’s license. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Shirley Harris, 41. Charge: false pretense. This case will be heard in Justice court.