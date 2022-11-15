Taylor Radecki Earns CSC Academic All-District Honors Published 5:29 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

College Sports Communicators, formerly CoSIDA, announced the 2022 Academic All-District Women’s Soccer Teams Tuesday afternoon and Ole Miss’ Taylor Radecki was named to the Division I team.

It is the first time that Radecki has earned the Academic All-District award in her career. The senior is majoring in Exercise Science and is on track to graduate in May 2023.

Radecki led the Rebels in assists this year with a career-high nine on the season. She set a single-game, career-high in assists and points with three assists in the season-opener against Southeastern Louisiana. Radecki’s nine assists are fourth-most in the SEC and top-20 in the country.

Academic All-District honorees advance to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. First-, second- and third-team Academic All-America honorees will be announced in early December.