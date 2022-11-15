Women’s Tennis adds three signees to roster for 2023 Published 8:00 am Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Head coach Mark Beyers has announced the addition of three athletes added to the Ole Miss women’s tennis roster.

Joining the Rebels in January 2023 is Emma Kette of Germany. Additionally, two more Rebels will join in August of 2023: grad student transfer Briana Crowley and Andrea Nova of Czech Republic.

EMMA KETTE | GERMANY

Kette is ranked No. 1017 in ITF Singles. She holds an 18.6 ITF World Tennis Number in singles with an overall singles record of 12-9. Kette will begin her time in Oxford in January of 2023.

BRIANA CROWLEY | NORTHWESTERN | BATTLE GROUND, INDIANA

Crowley has competed for the Northwestern Wildcats for the past two years and has built up an overall record of 17-9 in singles and 20-8 in doubles. She holds a dual match singles record of 15-8 and 17-6 in doubles. During the 2021 season, Crowley won nine-straight singles matches in the regular season from Feb. 14 to Mar. 28. Her singles wins were pivotal for Northwestern to gain wins over No. 16 Wake Forest (1/25) and No. 9 Ohio State (2/7).

In high school, Crowley was rated as a Blue Chip five-star recruit and ranked in the top-10 nationally by TennisRecruiting.net. Crowley is a seven-time national champion and two-time national finalist.

ANDREA NOVA | CZECH REPUBLIC

Nova comes to Ole Miss with a career-high ranking of No. 298 in the ITF Junior Rankings. At the 2021 J1 Ricany, Nova defeated her new Rebel teammate Anaëlle Leclercq in the first round (3-6, 6-2, 6-4). In 2019, she claimed victory at the J5 Aschheim to earn her first Junior Singles Title.