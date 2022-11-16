BankPlus ribbon cutting Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Photo by Joey Brent

On Monday, BankPlus, which covers four states, opened their 92nd branch office here in Oxford. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. Corey Knighton, Branch President, along with Bill Ray, CEO of BankPlus, along with many other bank officers and employees cut the ribbon. Also in attendance were friends, family, local business owners and Chamber members and Ambassadors.