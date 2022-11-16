BankPlus ribbon cutting

Published 4:16 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

By Staff Report

Photo by Joey Brent

On Monday, BankPlus, which covers four states, opened their 92nd branch office here in Oxford. They held a ribbon cutting ceremony with the Oxford Lafayette Chamber of Commerce. Corey Knighton, Branch President, along with Bill Ray, CEO of BankPlus, along with many other bank officers and employees cut the ribbon. Also in attendance were friends, family, local business owners and Chamber members and Ambassadors.

 

More Lafayette County

Circuit clerk’s office releases absentee voting dates for run-off election

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 14

Lafayette County Fire Department responds to structure fire on County Road 197

Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 10

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...