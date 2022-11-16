Man who police said threatened to crash plane in Tupelo has died in federal custody Published 2:00 pm Wednesday, November 16, 2022

Tupelo television station WTVA has released the following news report

(WTVA) – The man accused of threatening to crash a plane into a Tupelo Walmart has died in federal custody.

According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons, Cory Patterson died on Monday, Nov. 14. An explanation has not been announced.

Tupelo Police said Patterson stole a small plane from the Tupelo Regional Airport on Sept. 3 and threatened to crash it into the Walmart store on West Main Street.

He eventually landed the plane in a field in Tippah County where he was arrested

Police said Patterson worked at the airport and had access to aircraft.

He faced local and federal charges as a result. His attorney Tony Farese had requested a psychological evaluation. Open the PDF link below to view the court affidavit.