Gallery: Oxford boys defeat Center Hill 1-0

Oxford’s Carson McCready (29) brings the ball upfield against Center Hill in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Oxford won 1-0. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Elijah Belk (8) celebrates his goal in the 64th minute with teammate Everett van Every (6) against Center Hill in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Oxford won 1-0. ©Bruce Newman)
Oxford’s Roy Gonzalez (21) kicks the ball against Center Hill in boys high school soccer at Bobby Holcomb Field in Oxford, Miss. on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Oxford won 1-0. ©Bruce Newman)