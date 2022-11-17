‘Save me a Plate’ foster event aims to help holiday depression and homeless cats in Oxford Published 3:00 pm Thursday, November 17, 2022

9 Lives Cat Rescue is doing a nine day foster event. This event was inspired by rescues across the country who have seen success in their communities.

The 9L team said, “We wanted to do the event in Oxford as in years past, there have been several cases of seasonal depression & other common mental illnesses that have claimed too many lives in our community. Oxford is a big ‘small town’ and we take care of one another here in a way most college towns don’t. Research has shown that having a pet in your life reduces the risk of suicide & overdose in individuals. So when we saw this event, we couldn’t pass up a chance to do our own – it’s one of our favorite kind of events, one that benefits the community as well as our cats.”

The event is pretty straightforward; fill out a foster application and put “SMAP” in the comments, pickup your foster cat & all supplies on the 19th, take cute pictures and give your foster lots of love and cat safe yummy food for nine days, then drop off the foster and supplies on the 28th and send pics in so they can be added to the pets profile to help increase their adoption chances.

9LCR is an all volunteer run, foster based cat rescue that has been caring for cats in Oxford & surrounding communities since 2006. They rely solely on donations and foster homes to help the animals that come into their care. 9LCR are strong advocates of TNR and rely on adoptions to place their adoptable cats. If you would like to join their team, send a monetary or product donation, adopt a cat, or do a fundraiser contact them via social media on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter or email at nine_lives_cat_rescue@hotmail.com.