Scott Collins Buffaloe, 77 Published 11:23 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Scott Collins Buffaloe, 77, formerly of Oxford, Miss., died unexpectedly on Nov. 8, at his home in San Felipe, Baja Calif. He was born June 13, 1945, to George and Irleene Buffaloe. He is survived by his wife, Christine (Fichtner); daughters Julie Patridge (Craig) and Jennifer; and his granddaughter, Katie Belle. Also survived by family and many close friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, George Buffaloe.