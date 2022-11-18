No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas: how to watch Saturday’s contest Published 2:00 pm Friday, November 18, 2022

Ole Miss travels to Fayetteville this weekend for a matchup against unranked Arkansas a week after suffering an emotional defeat at the hands of Alabama.

The Rebels (8-2, 4-2 SEC) built a double-digit lead over the Crimson Tide in the first half, but were outscored 23-7 over the final 35 minutes of action as they suffered their second defeat in their past three contests.

They will try to get back in the win column this weekend against a Razorbacks squad that has lost five of their past seven contests.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, stream or listen to Saturday’s game:

The Matchup: No. 14 Ole Miss at Arkansas

Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas

When: 6:30 p.m. CT

TV: SEC Network

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+/SECN+