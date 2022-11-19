Acting Out – Young Thespians From Regents School Shine In Fulton

Published 9:52 am Saturday, November 19, 2022

By Staff Report

Staff Report

Regents School presented Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular at Fulton Chapel on the Ole Miss campus Thursday and Friday to enthusiastic audiences. The Upper School drama production featured Lottie Messersmith as Wiggins, a street urchin who unsuccessfully tries to pickpocket a strange old man who is actually Sherlock Holmes (played by Mac Cole) in disguise. Through the meeting, Wiggins and her fellow street urchins become friends with the famous detective and help him solve two mysteries. Also pictured are Shelby Sorgenfrei (playing Jabez Wilson) and Trey Taylor (Duncan Rose), and Anna Magee as the Constable. The play, directed by Amanda Beckett,  Lindsey Manickavasagam, and Molly Turner, was the first ever presented by Regents in the historic Fulton Chapel. (Bruce Newman)

