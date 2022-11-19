Acting Out – Young Thespians From Regents School Shine In Fulton
Published 9:52 am Saturday, November 19, 2022
Lottie Messersmith plays the part of Wiggins as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Katherine Paine, center, plays the part of Anna as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Mac Cole is Sherlock Holmes as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Shelby Sorgenfrei, left, is Jabez Wilson and Trey Taylor is Duncan Ross as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Lottie Messersmith, left, is Wiggins and Mac Cole is Sherlock Holmes as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Mac Cole is Sherlock Holmes and Lottie Messersmith is Wiggins as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Lottie Messersmith is Wiggins as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. ©Bruce Newman)
Mac Cole is Sherlock Holmes as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Anna Magee is the constable as Regents School students rehearse Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular, at Fulton Chapel in Oxford, Miss. on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. The play will be performed at 6:30 p.m. at Fulton Chapel on November 17 and 18. ©Bruce Newman)
Staff Report
Regents School presented Sherlock Holmes and the First Baker Street Irregular at Fulton Chapel on the Ole Miss campus Thursday and Friday to enthusiastic audiences. The Upper School drama production featured Lottie Messersmith as Wiggins, a street urchin who unsuccessfully tries to pickpocket a strange old man who is actually Sherlock Holmes (played by Mac Cole) in disguise. Through the meeting, Wiggins and her fellow street urchins become friends with the famous detective and help him solve two mysteries. Also pictured are Shelby Sorgenfrei (playing Jabez Wilson) and Trey Taylor (Duncan Rose), and Anna Magee as the Constable. The play, directed by Amanda Beckett, Lindsey Manickavasagam, and Molly Turner, was the first ever presented by Regents in the historic Fulton Chapel. (Bruce Newman)