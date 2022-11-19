Jail Log Published 2:00 pm Saturday, November 19, 2022

This list was recorded from the log at the Lafayette County Detention Center. A name listed does not indicate that a person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken to and processed at the facility.

Nov. 15

Demarrius Hooks, 35. Charge: possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia. This case will be heard in Circuit and Municipal court.

Nov. 16

Jayme Miller, 27. Charge: civil contempt. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Brittany Dyer, 29. Charge: child neglect. There is no mention of where this case will be heard.

Markictric Joy, 29. Charge: violate protection order. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Luis Juarez, 23. Charge: DUI 1st, no driver’s license, no insurance. This case will be heard in Justice court.

Nov. 17

Stevon Pruitt, 28. Charge: public drunk, resisting arrest. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

LaQuanza Herron, 23. Charge: disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, failed to yield, failed to comply. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Nov. 18

Madison Locklear, 18. Charge: DUI 1st, no headlights. This case will be heard in Municipal court.

Annie Bohannon, 20. Charge: DUI 1st, speeding, no driver’s license. This case will be heard in Municipal court.