Northwest announces headliner for new soiree event Published 2:00 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

SENATOBIA, MS — Northwest Mississippi Community College announces that their new soiree event will feature a performance by Mississippi native, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The event is presented by Mini Systems, Inc. and is set for Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Northwest Soiree is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the new Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

Tickets go on sale at noon, November 28th, and may be purchased online at nwccpac.org . Proceeds from this event help move forward the college’s vision of transforming students’ lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our educational programs and services.