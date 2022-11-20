Northwest announces headliner for new soiree event

Published 2:00 pm Sunday, November 20, 2022

By Staff Report

SENATOBIA, MS — Northwest Mississippi Community College announces that their new soiree event will feature a performance by Mississippi native, Grammy-winning singer and songwriter Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives. The event is presented by Mini Systems, Inc. and is set for Saturday, March 25, 2023.

The Northwest Soiree is the college’s premiere fundraising and community recognition event at the new Center for the Performing Arts on the main campus in Senatobia. This formal, ticketed event will honor new community award recipients who have contributed to the legacy of excellence at Northwest.

Tickets go on sale at noon, November 28th, and may be purchased online at nwccpac.org. Proceeds from this event help move forward the college’s vision of transforming students’ lives, enriching our communities, and striving for excellence in our educational programs and services.

For more information and to inquire about sponsorship opportunities, contact Patti Gordon, executive director of Institutional Advancement, at the Northwest Foundation Office at (662) 560-1103 or email pgordon@northwestms.edu. For more information about Northwest, visit northwestms.edu.

 

More Education

NW grad earns Lyceum Scholarship

Oxford alum has new trees planted on CES campus

Acting Out – Young Thespians From Regents School Shine In Fulton

Oxford Middle School Drama Students Perform Disney’s Newsies, Jr

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...