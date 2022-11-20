Property Transfers Nov 7-10, 2022 Published 9:55 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

Compiled by Davis Coen

Property transfers between Nov. 7-10, 2022, as recorded with the Chancery Clerk’s Office.

William and Lauren Lafferty to Laura and Christopher Liberto, A fraction of Lot 271, Wellsgate Subdivision; and a fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

DV Homes, LLC to Blake and Tracie Cain, Lot 6, Mayfield Subdivision, Phase 1.

Brian and Amelia Craven to Marcus and Angela Clegg, Unit 108, Oak Park Condominiums.

Zachary and Suzie Hatcher to Zachary and Wes Hatcher, Six tracts of land located in Section 28, Township 8 South, Range 2 West.

Alan Parker to Susan Parker Tharp, A fraction of the Northeast corner of Section 3, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

University of Mississippi Foundation Realty to, LLC to Square Property Group, LLC, Lot 2 of Woodland Hills Subdivision.

Old Oaks Oxford, LLC to Ryan Gaddy, Unit 234, Old Oaks of Oxford Condominiums.

North Lamar Construction, LLC to Charlie and Cordelia Capps, Lot 8-10 of The Lamar Subdivision.

Marcus and Angela Clegg to SIMA Enterprises, LLC, Unit 108, Oak Park Condominiums.

Dorothy Mae Hayes to Rubin Campbell, Sr., Lot 15, Block C, Beech Bluff Estates.

Garrard and Jennifer to Garrard and Jennifer Stone, Lot 118 of Northpointe Subdivision.

Oxford 216, LLC to Daniel Berkenfield, Unit 444 of Rowandale Condominiums.

Etta Ridge, LLC to Barry Harbour, Unit 505, The Mill of Oxford Condominiums.

Tonya Winters to Christopher Lawrence, Lot 164 of Shelbi’s Place Subdivision.

Bob Colston to Brenda Cooper and Linda Marquis, the West Half of the Southeast Quarter of Section 3, Township 7, Range 3 West.

Stuart and Lynett Robinson to Andy and Paulette Coy, Unit 19, L’Acadian Condominiums.

Michael Wallace to SLMC Holdings, LLC, A fraction of the Northwest Quarter of Section 15, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Cynthia, Michael and Desmond Parham to Joyce Parham, A fractional part of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Cynthia, Michael and Desmond Parham to Cynthia Parham, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Cynthia, Michael and Desmond Parham to Linda Parham, A fractional part of the Southeast Quarter of Section 22, Township 8 South, Range 4 West.

Ella (a/k/a “Ellar”) Ruth Watson Savage to Ella Ruth Watson Savage, Northeast Quarter of Section 7, Township 10 South, Range 3 West.

Edward Carr and Terri Upchurch to Edward Carr, Lot 120, Northpointe Subdivision.

Frank Trapp to Horace and Crystal Combs, Unit 304, The Mark Condominiums, Phase 1.

Joel and Mary Hutton to Hayward Farish, Lot 33 of Deer Run Subdivision; being a part of the Southwest Quarter of Section 24, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.

Betty Jo Tuttle to Hunter Williams, Two tracts, totalling 3.05 acres, more or less, located in the Southeast Quarter of Section 36, Township 6 South, Range 5 West.

David Lipe to Carrollton Properties, LLC, Northwest Quarter of Section 21, Township 7 South, Range 4 West.

Donnell Bell to James Tyler Bell, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Mike Estock to Donnell Bell, A fraction of the Northeast Quarter of Section 11, Township 10 South, Range 2 West.

Depot Street Investments, LLC to Texarkana Sports Medicine, LLC, Unit 212, Oxford Station Expanded, Condominiums.

Coleman King Investments, LLC to Oxford Airport Properties, LLC, 1.2-acre fraction of the Southeast Quarter of Section 18, Township 8 South, Range 3 West.