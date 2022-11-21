No. 20 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State: how to watch Thursday’s contest Published 8:00 am Monday, November 21, 2022

No. 20 Ole Miss returns home this week to take on archrival Mississippi State following a disappointing 42-27 loss to Arkansas on the road on Saturday.

The Rebels (8-3, 4-3 SEC) struggled to find an offensive rhythm against the Razorbacks as they managed just six points in the first three quarters of action before adding three consolation scores in the fourth quarter.

They will now try to end the regular season on a high note as they face off against the Bulldogs in the 119th edition of the Egg Bowl.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch, listen to or stream Thursday’s game:

The matchup: No. 20 Ole Miss vs Mississippi State

Where: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

When: 6:00 p.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Radio: Ole Miss Radio Network (FM 105.1 in Oxford)

Streaming: ESPN+