Mississippi Highway Patrol launches Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period
November 22, 2022

The Mississippi Highway Patrol will launch a Thanksgiving Holiday Travel Enforcement Period that will be in effect from Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. CT to Sunday at midnight.

State troopers will patrol state and federal highways and interstate systems in an effort to combat reckless driving, speeding and distracted driving.

There will also be safety checkpoints that will remove impaired drivers and enforce child restraint and seatbelt laws.

MHP investigated 195 crashes and five fatalities during the 2021 period. They also made 158 DUI arrests.

“The Mississippi Highway Patrol encourages everyone to drive safe and have a wonderful Thanksgiving holiday,” said Lt. Colonel Malachi Sanders. “We will work tirelessly with other law enforcement agencies to promote public safety through strict enforcement of the traffic laws. Our primary goal will be preventing vehicle crashes by being visible on state and federal highways.”