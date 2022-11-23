Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy

Published 3:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Jake Davis

Oxford basketball enjoyed a stellar performance from their star duo of junior D.J. Davis and freshman Adam Tyson on Tuesday as the pair combined for 42 points in a 66-53 victory over Starkville Academy.

Davis poured in a game-high 24 points to lead the way for the Chargers, who controlled the action from the opening jump but were unable to pull away after the Volunteers caught fire from beyond the arc in the second half to keep the game close.

Tyson bounced back from a subpar performance against Bayou Academy on Monday night as he recorded 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting in the victory.

The Chargers will take the rest of the week off before hitting the road next week for a matchup with Alcorn Central on Nov. 29.

More Oxford Sports

Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy

Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors

Julian Buford’s career night sparks Oxford boys to blowout victory over Bayou Academy

Dominant first half carries Oxford girls to win over Bayou Academy

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...