Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy

Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

By Jake Davis

Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy.

The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.

Senior Olivia Waddell led the way with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting in the lopsided victory, while fellow senior Kaylin Mathis also scored in double figures on the night as she poured in 13 points to go along with a game-high seven steals.

The Lady Chargers will take the rest of the week off before traveling to Glen next week for a matchup with Alcorn Central on Nov. 29.

More Oxford Sports

Davis, Tyson lead Oxford boys to win over Starkville Academy

Lyons’s historic season leads to Player of the Year honors

Julian Buford’s career night sparks Oxford boys to blowout victory over Bayou Academy

Dominant first half carries Oxford girls to win over Bayou Academy

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...