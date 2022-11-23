Oxford girls cruise to victory over Starkville Academy Published 1:30 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Oxford girls basketball showcased their defensive might on Tuesday as they cruised to a 55-23 victory over Starkville Academy.

The Lady Chargers (6-1) played with relentless intensity all night, playing high in the passing lanes and generating plenty of turnovers that led to easy buckets in transition on the other end.

Senior Olivia Waddell led the way with 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting in the lopsided victory, while fellow senior Kaylin Mathis also scored in double figures on the night as she poured in 13 points to go along with a game-high seven steals.

The Lady Chargers will take the rest of the week off before traveling to Glen next week for a matchup with Alcorn Central on Nov. 29.