Abram’s breakout performance garners SEC Co-Freshman of the Week honors Published 4:30 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram was named SEC Co-Freshman of the Week on Monday after leading the Rebels to the final of the ESPN Events Invitational this weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 190-pound freshman from Port Arthur, Texas, averaged 20.7 points, 3.3 assists, and 3.0 rebounds against Stanford, Siena, and Oklahoma as he accounted for nearly a third (30.1 percent) of the Rebels scoring in the tournament while shooting 64.1 percent overall (25-of-39), 75.0 percent from 3-point range (6-of-8), and a perfect 6-of-6 from the free throw line.

He entered the tournament averaging seven points per game, but posted a career-high 26 points in a win over Stanford on Thursday, the most points scored by an Ole Miss freshman since Blake Hinson recorded 26 in a win over Mississippi State on Jan. 12, 2019. He followed that up with a 19-point performance against Siena in the semifinals before dropping 17 points and five assists in a loss to Oklahoma in the final.

The Rebels have the week off before heading to Memphis to take on the Tigers at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on ESPN2.