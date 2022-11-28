Lafayette County Sheriff’s crime report for Nov. 28
Published 10:38 am Monday, November 28, 2022
5 accidents
1 simple assault
11 agency assists
6 alarms
4 animal complaints
7 civil matters
6 disturbances
1 fraud
4 follow up
1 harassment
5 information
1 juvenile complaint
1 noise complaint
2 petit larceny
4 reckless driving
1 road obstruction
2 scams
25 service calls
1 sexual assault
11 suspicious activity
1 suspicious person
5 traffic complaints
8 transports
3 trespassing
1 unauthorized use of a vehicle
12 welfare concerns
3 service processes
2 arrests:
1 contempt of court warrant
1 DUI 1st and expired driver’s license