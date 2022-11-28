Ole Miss falls from rankings following third straight loss Published 3:15 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

Ole Miss dropped out of the latest edition of the AP Top 25 on Sunday after suffering their third consecutive loss at the hands of Mississippi State on Thursday.

The Rebels (8-4, 4-4 SEC) jumped out to a 7-0 record and a No. 7 national ranking before dropping four of their final five contests to fall out of the rankings entirely.

They recorded a season-low 331 yards of total offense against the Bulldogs, tallying less than 100 yards on the ground for the first time this season.

The offense struggled to find a rhythm once in the second half once again, as they were held to seven points or fewer after halftime for the sixth time this season.

Head coach Lane Kiffin and company now wait until Sunday to learn where they will be playing come bowl season.

CBS Sports projects the Rebels will head to Nashville for a matchup with Iowa in the Music City Bowl, while 247Sports has Ole Miss traveling to Tampa, Florida to take on Minnesota in the newly-named ReliaQuest Bowl.

The official bowl game placements will be announced on Sunday at 11 a.m. following the release of the final College Football Playoff rankings.