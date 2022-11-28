Transitory man collapses in Autozone parking lot Published 12:57 pm Monday, November 28, 2022

By Staff Report

Shortly after 3 p.m. on Sunday, in the parking lot of the Autozone on University Avenue, a man

became too incapacitated to reach his parked vehicle. A former local ER nurse who happened

to be at the store was able to assist the man, who he described as “disoriented, and not

coherent.”

The former ER nurse provided basic aid to the distraught man, who said he was traveling to St.

Louis, until the Oxford Fire Department and ambulance from Baptist Memorial Hospital arrived

at the scene. The man, who sported a bright orange, knit hat, was raised from the parking

lot ground near the store entrance into the ambulance, drawing some attention from passers by.