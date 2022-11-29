Flood advisory in effect until 4:45 Published 1:45 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The National Weather Service office in Memphis issued a flood warning for Lafayette Pontotoc, Tallahatchie, Union and Yalobusha counties on Tuesday.

More than two inches of rain has already fallen across North Mississippi, with two to three more inches expected to fall this afternoon.

The Oxford and Lafayette school districts dismissed students early Tuesday afternoon in anticipation of severe storms.

The weather service is encouraging drivers to stay off the roads and seek shelter, as urban and small stream flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.