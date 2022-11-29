Oxford, Lafayette school districts to release students early Tuesday

Published 10:45 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

By Staff Report

The National Weather Service issues a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lafayette County Tuesday morning. (@NWSMemphis)

The Oxford and Lafayette school districts will release students early on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather that is expected to hit the area mid-afternoon.

The Oxford School District announced Tuesday morning that the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Bramlett Elementary, Della Davidson Elementary and Central Elementary will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m., while Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School will dismiss students at 1:45 p.m.

Lafayette County Schools will dismiss all students at 1:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the area later in the afternoon, bringing damaging winds, heavy rains, hail and even tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lafayette County late Tuesday morning.

More News

County planning commission denies conditional use permit for storefront at Etta Hills Farm

Flood advisory in effect until 4:45

Oxford to host a second medical cannabis patient healthcare fair in December

Theatre Oxford hosts photos with Santa on Saturday

Print Article

  • Friends2Follow

  • Special Sections

  • Polls

    Do you like or dislike the Ole Miss helmets designed by Realtree

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...