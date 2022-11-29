Oxford, Lafayette school districts to release students early Tuesday Published 10:45 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Oxford and Lafayette school districts will release students early on Tuesday in anticipation of severe weather that is expected to hit the area mid-afternoon.

The Oxford School District announced Tuesday morning that the Oxford Early Childhood Center, Bramlett Elementary, Della Davidson Elementary and Central Elementary will dismiss students at 12:20 p.m., while Oxford Intermediate School, Oxford Middle School and Oxford High School will dismiss students at 1:45 p.m.

Lafayette County Schools will dismiss all students at 1:00 p.m.

Severe thunderstorms are expected to hit the area later in the afternoon, bringing damaging winds, heavy rains, hail and even tornadoes.

The National Weather Service in Memphis issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Lafayette County late Tuesday morning.