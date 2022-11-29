Oxford to host a second medical cannabis patient healthcare fair in December Published 1:00 pm Tuesday, November 29, 2022

The Mississippi Cannabis Patients Alliance is pleased to announce that due to local demand, Oxford will host a second medical cannabis patient seminar on Tuesday, December 13, from 4-6 P. M. Oxford hosted Mississippi’s first medical cannabis patient seminar on September 19, 2022.

Angie Calhoun, Founder and CEO of the MCPA, said, “We had such a tremendous turnout, and the amount of support from the local cultivators and dispensaries was just amazing! Even though we had already been there a few short months ago, numerous patients in the North Mississippi area asked us to come back. Our generous sponsors have been more than willing to help put on our educational and awareness healthcare fairs across Mississippi! It is an honor and privilege to be returning to Oxford!”

The seminar will be free to the public, including patients and caregivers. It will provide education and awareness information from MSDH-approved credentialed practitioners, licensed cultivators and dispensaries, plus the Mississippi Department of Health.

Starting at 4:30 PM, educational topics will be discussed, including how patients can become certified for medical cannabis, what are debilitating medical conditions, a detailed walkthrough of the application process from the Mississippi Department of Health, how cultivators are producing safe, clean, tested products, and what to expect when you go to a dispensary.

WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 2022 – 4:00 PM- 6:00 PM

WHERE: Oxford Conference Center, 102 Ed Perry Blvd, Oxford, MS 38655