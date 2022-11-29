Theatre Oxford presents and tours Peppermint Bear and The Taming of the Shoe Published 8:00 am Tuesday, November 29, 2022

Theatre Oxford is delighted to present a family friendly musical for the holiday season. Peppermint Bear and the Taming of the Shoe plays December 1-2 at 6 p.m. and December 3 at 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Powerhouse in Oxford.

The story takes place with Christmas just around the corner. Santa and the elves notice an electronic problem with toy making machinery. The problem lies in one magic magnet carried by Percilla Featherby, who is nursing a grudge. Percilla is supposedly at the North Pole to be of service, but her real plan is to use the magnet to control one particular pair of shoes. Find out whose shoes, whether Featherby’s plans succeed, and if Santa and the elves can make Christmas happen.

The play is directed by René Pulliam and features local favorites: Di Bei, Montré Boga, Marjorie Buckley, Adam Griffith, Adam Davis, Jennifer Mizenko, Christopher Schager, and Paula Stack.

Arrive early to get into the spirit with the Elf Ensemble, a children’s choir. Theatre Oxford has also arranged to have Santa available for picture opportunities on Saturday, December 3, from 10 a.m. to Noon.

Madison Hickey-Riker, the stage manager, loves being a part of the production. “Theatre is the one place that brings people of all ages together. When you walk through the doors of the Theatre and leave the outside world behind, whether for a few minutes or a few hours, you step into a new light of prosperity.”

The show will also tour to Taylor and Harmontown. The Taylor show will be on the Outdoor Stage located in the town square on December 8th at 6 PM. Bring a blanket and a chair. The Harmontown show will be on December 10 at 11 am at the Harmontown Civic Center.

To purchase tickets to the Oxford shows visit https://oxfordarts.com/theatreoxford. For more about Theatre Oxford, visit their website at https://theatreoxford.org.