Dr. Benjamin Burch first surgeon in North MS to use new technology system in spinal surgery Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

New Technology Reduces Radiation and Enhances Patient Safety in Spinal Procedures

As hospitals around the world look for new and innovative ways to improve surgical outcomes and patient safety, Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi has taken a leap into the future with the installation of SeaSpine’s FLASH™ Navigation System, featuring 7D Technology for spinal procedures by being the second hospital in Mississippi to deploy this proprietary platform. This system virtually replaces standard fluoroscopy, providing the surgical team with a fast, accurate and radiation-free tool for the placement of spinal implants.

The FLASH™ Navigation System is the first and only platform that features 7D Technology, which utilizes machine-vision cameras and advanced algorithms for image guided surgery. For the first-time, spine surgeons can guide their tools to the critical anatomy using sophisticated camera technology linked to a computer in the operating theater. The underlying technology is similar to what is used in the latest self-driving automobiles. Unlike time-consuming conventional image guided surgery (IGS) systems that depend on intraoperative radiation, this new machine-vision technology can achieve an incredibly fast surgical workflow for spine procedures, reducing operative time for patients and eliminating unnecessary radiation exposure.

“The 7D Machine-Vision technology provides increased visualization during surgery, and allows me to customize surgical interventions for each patient’s unique anatomy, all while decreasing radiation exposure,” said Dr. Benjamin Burch, spine surgeon with Oxford Orthopaedics. “I am very excited to bring this cutting-edge technology to my patients right here in Oxford. Patients no longer need to travel to large cities, or other states, for their spine care. My practice offers personalized care, with the latest technology and advanced surgical techniques, right here in our community.”

Dr. Burch is a board-eligible, fellowship-trained spine surgeon practicing in Oxford, MS, and is also official orthopaedic team physician for Ole Miss Athletics. He is currently the only surgeon offering the 7D FLASH™ navigation technology in the North Mississippi region. To schedule a consultation with Dr. Burch, please call (662) 513-2000 or visit benburchmd.org.