Ole Miss’ Nick Broeker earns 2022 Kent Hull Trophy Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

JACKSON, Miss. – Ole Miss offensive lineman Nick Broeker was named the winner of the Kent Hull Trophy by the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame. Broeker received the award during the C Spire Conerly Trophy virtual ceremony Tuesday evening.

The award has been presented annually to the top collegiate offensive lineman in Mississippi. It is named after Magnolia State native Kent Hull, who spent 11 seasons with the Buffalo Bills, appearing in four straight Super Bowls and three consecutive Pro Bowls.

Broeker is the fourth Rebel to win the Hull Trophy, joining Laremy Tunsil (2014), Fahn Cooper (2015) and Royce Newman (2020).

The Springfield, Illinois, native has started all 12 games for the Rebels at left guard, playing in nearly all offensive snaps (907). Broeker hasn’t allowed a sack in 505 pass blocking snaps and is anchor for an Ole Miss offense that ranks No. 3 in the FBS in rushing yards per game (261.6) and No. 7 in total offense (491.2).

Broeker is a member of offensive line unit that has helped blocked for a rushing attack that features the only team in the country with two players over 850 yards rushing. Ole Miss is the only FBS team with more than 5,500 yards of total offense, while having more than 3,000 yards rushing.