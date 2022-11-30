Oxford Retailers See Big Crowds, Optimistic for Holiday Sales Published 4:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022

Black Friday and the weekend after Thanksgiving sales are typically seen as a barometer for consumer spending for the holiday season. This season retailers and shoppers are dealing with inflation as they buy holiday gifts, so the early indicators of how the season will turn out are closely watched.

The Eagle asked local retailers about their Black Friday and weekend sales and predictions for their season.

“This was a very Merry weekend in Oxford to kick off the Holiday Season.” according to Erin Young, owner of Olive Juice and Olive Juice Kids.Amana Amanda Hyneman of Neilson’s noted, “the in-store crowds were huge this year. I’m sure part of it is due to the football game being here, but I also believe people realize what a magical time of year it is in Oxford. People want to come and see the lights and they want to shop for items they may not be able to find in their hometown. None of this would be possible without our loyal Oxford customers. They are the reason we are here year after year.”

Chris Vincent owner of Vincent Outfitters said “sales were up 5-6%, which doesn’t make up for the 10-12% inflation. Our profit margin is lower due to the fact that our expenses rose faster than our retail prices increased. I see the trend through Christmas about the same. Sales dollars are slightly higher than last year, actual profit lower than last year.”

“This was our busiest Black Friday that we’ve had so far at the gift shop in 12 years.” said Erin Young, owner of Olive Juice and Olive Juice Kids. “The crowds were comparable to Double Decker for us!! We sold gifts, decor, lots of our unique ornaments, and so much more! This was our first Black Friday for the kids store and it exceeded all expectations!

Young expected “The next few weeks leading up to Christmas will be no different. We have restocked and restored after Black Friday and are so excited. Looking forward to the rest of the season.”